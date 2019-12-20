|
BROOKLYN- Richard Earl Schmedake, Esq., was born on March 16, 1965, in Kingston, N.Y. At 54, he lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully in his home in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 11, 2019.Born the fifth and last child of Robert and Ina Schmedake, Richard fully embraced the role of baby brother, becoming an expert on winning arguments and making those around him laugh. He grew up in Hurley, N.Y., and he graduated from Kingston High School in 1983.In his twenties, Richard led a nomadic lifestyle while he figured out what he wanted to do. First, he moved to San Francisco just in time for the Loma Prieta earthquake. Later, he moved to Eagle River, Alaska, with his sister Ann and her family.He graduated from State University of New York at New Paltz, receiving his B.A. in Psychobiology in 1993. He then moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., to attend Brooklyn Law School.He graduated and received his J.D. in 1997.Richard started his law career as an ADA in the Kings County District Attorney’s Office in 1998. In 2004, he went into private practice. He was an attorney at Fabiani Cohen & Hall, LLP, at the time of his death.Richard was an excellent baker, and his passion was to entertain. He was most in his element when preparing his legendary Thanksgiving feasts. He would often use both his and his neighbor’s ovens to cook as many pies as possible in preparation for the event. His home would fill to the brim with friends and family, and he always made sure everyone was welcomed, fed, and entertained. A warehouse of knowledge, Richard possessed the ability to captivate audiences with the stories he would tell. He loved music and made it a point to attend shows as often as he was able.He was an intellectual, he was cultured, and he lived and died in what he considered the greatest city on earth.Richard was preceded in death by his father, Robert Schmedake; his brother-in-law, Kevin Bithell;' and his childhood friend Darren Bohan.He is survived by his former spouse and best friend, GeorgeannStrakosch; his mother, Ina Schmedake; his siblings, Ann Brower (Gary), Karen Schiff (Tim), Barbara Bithell, and Robert Schmedake (Carol); his nieces and nephews, Nicole Alden, Sarah Hernandez, Timothy Schiff, Tyler Bithell, Matthew Brower, Eric Barnes, Meghan Brown, Kaitlin Bevis, and Michael Brower; and many grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind the countless friends that he collected everywhere he went.Family and friends will memorialize Richard’s life at the Hurley Reformed Church at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 . Reverend Charles Stickley will conduct a short service that will be followed by a celebration of Richard’s life.In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Chris4Life Research Program at the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.https://www.ccalliance.org/donate/donate-for-research http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-earl-schmedake-esq
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 7, 2020