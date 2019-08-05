|
|
Richard Edelman SAUGERTIES- Richard Edelman, the noted photographer and graphic arts designer, died peacefully at his home in Saugerties on Aug. 4, 2019. He was 67 years old. He is survived by his three adult children, Nathanial, Eliza, and Avery; his sister, Marcie Natan; his brother-in-law, Eli Natan; and a circle of devoted friends. His sister Dorothy Hope Lilien has preceded him in death. Richard was the respected owner of Woodstock Graphics Studio, where he specialized in creative production and archival quality printing for artists. His career as a photographer spanned 40 years. His photographs are included in the public collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (N.Y.), the Canadian Centre for Architecture (Montreal), the Brooklyn Museum (N.Y.), the Bibliothèque Nationale (Paris), the Samuel Dorsky Museum (New Paltz, N.Y.), the Polaroid International Collection (Offenbach), and the Everson Museum of Art (Syracuse, N.Y.). Other examples of his work are included in the MoMA Artist Book collection, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Sackner Archive of Concrete and Visual Poetry. His artistic estate has been bequeathed to the Woodstock Center for Photography. The burial will be at the Woodstock Artist Cemetery, 12 Mountainview Ave., Woodstock on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow immediately afterwards at his home studio, 151 Market Street, Saugerties.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 6, 2019