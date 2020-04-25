|
|
ULSTER PARK- Richard H. Krom, 69, of Van Wagner Road passed peacefully after a long illness on Monday, April 20, 2020, comforted by his loving brother and sister-in-law at Golden Hill Nursing Home. Born Nov. 15, 1950 in Kingston, N.Y., he was the son of the late Raymond and Rita (Lowe) Krom. Richard graduated KHS in 1969 and received his degree in Associate in Arts in 1972 from Clinton Community College. With further training he went on to become a member of the Kingston Police Department in 1975. Rick went from rookie to patrolman, canine trainer to Detective in 1987. He was extremely well respected amongst his peers and throughout the law enforcement community. His career spanned 28 years. Richard retired in 2003. The friends he made during his career remained with him throughout his life. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed getting together with his buddies at his hunting camp. They would raise a few, sing songs and mostly enjoy the camaraderie. Once you were his friend, you were always a friend. He will be missed by all of them. Survivors include son, Zachary Krom, wife Marisa, and their daughter, Coralie of Rodondo Beach, Calif. His daughter Kathryn Krom of Long Beach, Calif. The mother of his children and former spouse Karen Krom of New Paltz, N.Y. Loving brother Raymond Krom and his wife Laura of Ulster Park, N.Y. Half-sister Janet Krom Haynes and her husband Steven of Vestal, N.Y. Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sandra and Wayne MacDonald, Glenn and Karen Grothkopp, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Special thanks goes out to all of the healthcare providers and staff at Golden Hill that were involved in the care of "Mr. Krom". Your devotion and dedication to his well-being did not go unnoticed and will always be greatly appreciated. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com In keeping with Richard's wishes, there will be no services. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-h-krom
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2020