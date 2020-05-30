Richard Hoffstatter
SAUGERTIES-on May 26, 2020, Richard Scott Hoffstatter loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 61 with his family by his side. My precious husband of 27 years, a wonderful and caring father and grampy went home to heaven surrounded by his family. At least he is free from this dreadful disease that robbed us of so many things these last few years. Rick worked as a lineman for Central Hudson for 32 years. He loved the outdoors, four wheeling, hunting and fishing and was a member of the Ruby Rod & Gun Club. He was a kind, gentle, loving and caring soul that loved his family unconditionally. He enjoyed spending time with his three boys from coaching to playing golf, going to JETS games, concerts or having a backyard BBQ. Thank you to the amazing staff and doctors at A Loving Home at Charlton in Schenectady. You provided the utmost care and treated Rick like a family member. We are forever grateful. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard, and his mother, Joan. He is survived by his wife Cathie, his three children, Zachary, Aaron (Brittany), and Jeremy, his two beautiful grandchildren Aubrey and Brayden. Rick’s sisters Karen Buchanan, Lori (Todd) Geisel, his brothers Gary (Irene), Kenny, Tommy (Linda), Tod (Lynn), Jeff (Suki), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A special thank you to his cousin, Sue Kehoe who was a tremendous help to the family. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. At this time due to COVID conditions there will not be a service, but well-wishers are encouraged to write a note of farewell on a Michelob Ultra beer can and drink it in his honor. He was never one for sentiment or religiosity, but he wanted you to know that if he owes you a beer, and if you can find him in Heaven, he will let you buy him one. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-scott-hoffstatter

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
