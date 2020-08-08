1/1
Richard Hoffstatter
SAUGERTIES- On May 26, 2020, Richard Scott Hoffstatter loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 61 with his family by his side. My precious husband of 27 years, a wonderful and caring father and grampy went home to heaven surrounded by his family. At least he is free from this dreadful disease that robbed us of so many things these last few years. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard, and his mother, Joan. He is survived by his wife, Cathie; his three children, Zachary, Aaron (Brittany), and Jeremy; his two beautiful grandchildren, Aubrey and Brayden; Rick’s sisters, Karen Buchanan, Lori (Todd)Geisel; his brothers, Gary (Irene), Kenny, Tommy (Linda), Tod (Lynn), Jeff (Suki); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Two beautiful grandchildren Aubrey and Brayden. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Rick will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Saugerties Legion, 30 John Street Saugerties, N.Y., The family is asking in lieu of flowers to donate to the Alzheimer's Association. http://act.alz.org/goto/rickPlease remember to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-scott-hoffstatter

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
