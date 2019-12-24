|
|
HURLEY- Richard J. Baker, age 91, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, after an extended illness.Richard was a retired educator of 36 years, working in the Rondout Valley School District. He was a Navy Veteran, serving his country from 1946-1948. He was an active member of the Hurley Reformed Church where he sang in the choir. Dick was a highly sought-after tenor soloist performing the leads in many musical theater productions as well as a soloist for the Navy’s select choir. He also enjoyed traveling, gardening, construction and his family.Richard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Roosa Baker; his daughter and her husband, Diana and Don Germain; his son and his wife Richard Jay and Terri Baker; his brother and his wife Douw and Olive Baker; as well as his five grandchildren, Cody and Bryce Germain, Rian, Matthew, and Mary Elizabeth Baker; his great-grandson, Lucas Germain; and many nieces and nephews.There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Hurley Reformed Church, 11 Main St, Hurley, N.Y., 12443, followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations in honor of Richard be made to the Hurley Reformed Church, 11 Main Street, Hurley, N.Y., 12443.For online condolences please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-j-baker-1
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 26, 2019