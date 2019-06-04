|
Richard J. Casey CATSKILL- Richard J. Casey went into eternal life on June 2, 2019, surrounded by family at The Pines in Catskill. He was born on Feb. 22, in Margaretville, N.Y., to the late Dermuid and Frances Casey. They moved to Port Ewen when he was 11 years old. He was a 1960 Kingston High School graduate. He married the love of his life, Rose Marie Costello on Feb. 14, 1965. He worked at Exxon and was the owner of Casey’s Trucking. He loved NASCAR, Westerns, and was a car enthusiast. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He is predeceased by his parents, Dermuid and Francis Casey; his wife, Rose Marie Casey; and his daughter, Karen Beck. He is survived by his three devoted grandchildren, Courtney, Michaela, and Kyle, and his son-in-law, Richard Beck, all of Saugerties; his sister, Barbara Chambers (Robert) of Lomontville; nephew, Rory Chambers (Tara) of Lomontville; sister-in-law, Josephine Reina of Kingston; niece, Brenda Seller (Dan) and their children Ryan and Loren of Somers, N.Y.; his aunt, Julia German of Arkville, N.Y.; as well as many cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at The Pines of Catskill for the wonderful care they provided. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.KeyserFunealSer vice.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 5, 2019