Richard Joseph Schretter Obituary
Richard Joseph Schretter PORT EWEN- Richard Joseph Schretter, 71, of Ross Court, Port Ewen, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. He was born in Staten Island, N.Y., on Feb. 1, 1948; a son of the late Matthew and Marie C. (Matthews) Schretter. He attended Brooklyn College of Pharmacy, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy. He married Bonnie R. Loesch in 1970 and were married 33 years. She passed away in 2003. He was a Pharmacist for NYS Taconic Developmental Disabilities for over 33 years. Richard leaves behind his daughter, Bridget A. (Fred W.) Coddington of Port Ewen; his two sons, Matthew Schretter of Florida and Daniel A. Schretter of Port Ewen; four grandchildren, who were his biggest joy, Richard, Elizabeth, and Nicholas Coddington, and Victoria Schretter; and his sister, Louise (Joseph) Irlinger of Staten Island. Friends will be received at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. www.GVVFH.com The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Church of the Presentation BVM, Port Ewen. Burial will follow at Wiltwyck Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Richard’s memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 30, 2019
