Richard K. Diehl Obituary
Richard K. Diehl KINGSTON- Richard K. Diehl, 76, of Kingston, N.Y., died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born in Kingston, he was a son of the late Charles and Eva (Rand) Diehl. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy who served from 1962-1966 and then from 1966–1968 he served in the Navy Reserves. He was employed as a computer programmer for I.B.M. until his retirement. Richard was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as the financial secretary. He was also a member of the church choir and played the organ. Richard was an avid reader and enjoyed woodworking, was computer savvy and was a skilled machinist. Richard is survived by two children, Jodie Urban and her husband, Dale, of Kingston, Todd Diehl and his wife, Darlene, of Plattekill; his sister, Virginia Shippey of Crossville, Tenn.; as well as four grandchildren, Brandon Urban, Kayleigh Urban, Zachary Diehl, and Kimberly Williams. Great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, also survive. The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Adams of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Inurnment with Military Honors by Joyce Scherick Post #1386 VFW, will be held at Montrepose Cemetery, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. Donations in his name, may be made in the form of contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 72 Spring Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Online condolences may be left for Richard’s family by visiting www.simpson-gaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 22, 2019
