Richard Kenneth Born KERHONKSON- Richard Kenneth Born of Kerhonkson, N.Y., died Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was 75 years old. Rick was born on April 19, 1943 in Bronx, N.Y.; the son of the late Walter and Eva (Doran) Born. Rick served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. On July 25, 1976 Rick married Linda Davis in Tillson, N.Y. Being a lifelong area resident, everyone knew him as the owner/operator of Rick Born Plumbing and Heating. Rick was still being called for work even after his illness wouldn’t allow him to. Rick is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of 42 years; his daughter, Wendy Sedlak; his sons: Gary Huttman, Brett Huttman and his wife Linda, and Eric Zielke and his wife Christine; his grandchildren: Michael Huttman, Elizabeth Huttman, Cyndi Huttman, Lauren Zielke, Morgan Sedlak, Courtney Sedlak, and Jessica Sedlak; his brothers: Lawrence (Carol) Born, Ronald (Wanda) Born, and Gerald (Marie) Born; his sisters, Maureen Mackey and Helen (Paul) Jaffer; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Walter Daniel Born, Jr. A celebration of Rick’s life is scheduled to be held at the Federated Church of Kerhonkson on June 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. Contributions may be made in Rick’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn., 38148-0142 or stjude.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Rick’s family please visit humistonfu neralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 28, 2019