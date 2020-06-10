Richard M. Lattanzio
SAUGERTIES-Richard M. “Rick” Lattanzio, 60, of Peoples Rd., died Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Kingston Hospital. He was born May 3, 1960 in the Bronx the son of the late William and Joan Lattanzio. A lifetime area resident he was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1978. He was employed for several years at Greco Motors in Saugerties. Rick enjoyed the outdoors, whether hunting, fishing or repairing cars the mountain air was lifting to him. His survivors include his wife, Rosa; three daughters, Kristina Lattanzio of Monroe, Brittany (Shawn) DeThomas of Mt. Marion and Amber Lattanzio of Saugerties; son, Dillon Lattanzio of Saugerties; two brothers, Robert and Dakota Lattanzio and his stepmother, Gayle Lattanzio-Raniello all of Long Island; grandson, Mason DeThomas a soon to be grandson and several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by a brother, Bill Lattanzio and a nephew, Joshua Lattanzio. His graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Rick’s Tribute Wall at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-m-lattanzio

