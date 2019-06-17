|
|
Richard Olsen RHINEBECK- Richard Olsen, 89, of Rhinebeck, formerly of Kingston, died June 12, 2019 at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck. Born in Minneapolis, Minn., he was the son of the late Hans and Bertha Jorgensen Olsen, both of whom emigrated from Oslo, Norway, in 1904. Richard completed his BA at the MacPhail College of Music in 1951. That same year, he became a member of the 49th Army Band at the onset of the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1953. He began his graduate studies that same year and completed his MA in Music Education at Northwestern University in 1955. In 1956 he became a music teacher in La Veta CO and married Jacqueline Brewer in 1957. Shortly thereafter, he became an instructor at Eureka College in Illinois, where he and Jacqueline had three children. In 1970, Richard moved to Ulster County, where he taught music at SUNY Ulster, then known as UCCC. Until 2006. He received his doctorate from the University of Illinois in 1973. Richard is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Ketudat; son, William Olsen; daughter-in-law, Shirley Olsen; son-in-law, Tonytip Ketudat; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife Jaqueline; a son, Michael; and a sister, Virginia Garvin. A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Christ the King Church in Stone Ridge. Entombment of Richard’s cremated remains in the columbarium at Christ the King Episcopal Church will follow the service. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Christ the King Episcopal Church, Piano Fund, 3021 NY-213, Stone Ridge, N.Y., 12484. Online condolences may be left for the family of Richard by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 18, 2019