VALDOSTA, GA.- Richard (Richie) P. Marcus passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Azalea Grove assisted living home. Born July 7, 1942 in Kingston, N.Y., he was the son of Benjamin and Elaine (Lehr) Marcus. Growing up in Kingston, Rich graduated from Kingston High School in 1960 and later attended Orange County Community College and NYU. Rich spent 46 years in the shoe business, serving customers nationally and internationally as a salesman, line builder, and executive. He was a very popular and legendary character in both his life and industry, as well as a successful businessman. He was a presence in every room he entered and had a gift of being able to approach anyone as if they were an old friend. To all who knew him, he was the man who “knew a lot about a lot” and he loved sharing stories about sports, politics and his family to all who would listen. Always quick with an amusing tale, he knew how to make others around him laugh no matter the circumstances. He will be remembered as the wonderful, caring person he was - a loving family man, a beloved friend, and a strong mentor, volunteer and coach to many. Rich is survived by his wife, Evelyn of Valdosta, Ga.; daughter, Catherine Marcus (James) of Summit, N.J.; son, Zachary Marcus (Tiffany) of Valdosta, Ga.; step-son, James (Jen) Kulpa of Santa Rosa, Calif.; step-son, Stephen Kulpa (Michele) of Wellington, Fla.; brother, Lawrence (Kathy) Marcus of Saugerties, N.Y.; sister, Teri Einfeldt of West Hartford, Conn.; and several grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, sister-in-law Constance Marcus and brother-in-law David Einfeldt. Due to COVID concerns, the family will be holding the funeral on Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at 7 p.m. EST. If you would like to attend, contact the family for the invite link. Rich was very fond of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBS) and in recent years acted as a shadow mentor. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the BBBS of Essex County in Newark, N.J. To do so, visit www.bbbs.org
and click “Donate Today.” Check the box that says “this gift is in honor or in memoriam of someone” to make your donation in memory of Richard Marcus. In the “name of person to notify” section please write: James Hassenfeld. In the “inform address” section please write: 500 Broad St., Newark, N.J., 07102. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-p-marcus