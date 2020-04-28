|
ULSTER PARK- Richard P. Williams, a devoted husband and father, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston. He was 68 years old. Born Sept. 11, 1951 in Kingston; he was the son of the late George L. Williams and the late Catherine Reilly. He married the former Mary Dwyer on June 26, 1971. She predeceased him on June 15, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army reserve from 1970 until 1976 and retired from the City of Kingston Department of Public Works after 42 years where he served as the Traffic Electrician. Rich enjoyed car shows and hot rods and was often found tinkering in “The Old Man’s Garage”. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Survivors include his son, Richie Williams and his wife Sonia; two grandchildren, Sage and Killian Williams; two siblings, George “Jud” Williams and his wife Michelle of Ulster Park, and Mary Ann Paulic and her husband John of Yarnell, Ariz.; family pets Keegan and Clover; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins. In addition to his wife, he was pre-deceased by his infant daughter. Due to the Covid 19 crisis, funeral services were private and under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc., in Saugerties. Interment was in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Kingston. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in his memory be made to the Ulster County SPCA or any animal rescue organization. Please offer your condolences for Rich and his family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-p-williams
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 29, 2020