|
|
Richard Peck TOWN OF ULSTER- Richard Peck, 77, of Decker St., died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital. He was born in Saugerties on Sept. 19, 1941. He served our country with the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He worked at for many years at the Benedictine Hospital in the housekeeping department before his retirement. He was a former member of Saxton Fire Department. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Marilyn Peck; two step daughters, Sharon (Thomas) Braswell of Saugerties and Jenny (Morgan) Holkesvik of Austin, Texas; sister, Judy Elmendorf of Saugerties; and grandchildren, Joseph, Daniel, Eric Carmody, and Ranger Holkesvik. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Eva-Mae Boice. His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Spring burial will be in the Mount Marion Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be shared at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 5, 2019