Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Peck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Peck


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Peck Obituary
Richard Peck TOWN OF ULSTER- Richard Peck, 77, of Decker St., died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital. He was born in Saugerties on Sept. 19, 1941. He served our country with the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He worked at for many years at the Benedictine Hospital in the housekeeping department before his retirement. He was a former member of Saxton Fire Department. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Marilyn Peck; two step daughters, Sharon (Thomas) Braswell of Saugerties and Jenny (Morgan) Holkesvik of Austin, Texas; sister, Judy Elmendorf of Saugerties; and grandchildren, Joseph, Daniel, Eric Carmody, and Ranger Holkesvik. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Eva-Mae Boice. His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Spring burial will be in the Mount Marion Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be shared at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now