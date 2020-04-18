|
|
MALDEN-ON-HUDSON- Richard R. “Dick” Gueren, 83, of Malden Turnpike died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 28, 1936 in Saugerties; the son of the late Robert and Lillian Wiands Gueren. He was employed for over 24 years at Ferroxcube as a quality control manager and after at Micronectics and finally as a bus driver for First Student. Survivors include his wife, Paulette; daughter, Kimberly Gueren of Pennsylvania; son, Mark and his wife Delphine Gueren of Middlehope, N.Y.; and grandson, Adrien Gueren. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor of NYS his funeral service will be held privately with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Saugerties. Family would like to thank the following doctors for their excellent care, Dr. J. Mahdavian, Dr. Paul Donovan, and Dr. Dong as well as the nurses on 2 West-Kingston Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-r-gueren
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020