Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gueren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Gueren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. Gueren Obituary
MALDEN-ON-HUDSON- Richard R. “Dick” Gueren, 83, of Malden Turnpike died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 28, 1936 in Saugerties; the son of the late Robert and Lillian Wiands Gueren. He was employed for over 24 years at Ferroxcube as a quality control manager and after at Micronectics and finally as a bus driver for First Student. Survivors include his wife, Paulette; daughter, Kimberly Gueren of Pennsylvania; son, Mark and his wife Delphine Gueren of Middlehope, N.Y.; and grandson, Adrien Gueren. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor of NYS his funeral service will be held privately with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Saugerties. Family would like to thank the following doctors for their excellent care, Dr. J. Mahdavian, Dr. Paul Donovan, and Dr. Dong as well as the nurses on 2 West-Kingston Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-r-gueren
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -