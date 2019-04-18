|
|
Richard S. Dippold JEWETT, N.Y.- Richard S. Dippold passed away suddenly on April 16, 2019. He was born on Dec. 20, 1980. He is survived by his two children, Nevaeh and Kegan, and their mother, Melissa Lange. He loved his children with his whole heart. He is also survived by his loving parents, Sylvia Banks; Edwin “Skip” Dippold and his wife Lori (nee Becker); two step-siblings, Randall Partridge, Jr., and his wife Lauren Leonard, and Megan (nee Partridge) Ahrens and her husband John Ahrens; his grandmothers, Marilyn Dippold and Lois Banks; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Richard was a member of the Masons Lodge # 529 in Windham and was the Grand Master for one year. He was also a member of the Jewett Fire Co. He worked full time at CSX railroad as a train operator. He also worked many years as a carpenter. Richard enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends, but most of all he loved spending as much time as he could with his loving children who will miss him dearly. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Decker Funeral Home, 5312 Main Street, Windham, N.Y., with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment at Westkill Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2019