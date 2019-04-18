Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Funeral Home
5312 State Route 23
Windham, NY 12496
(518) 734-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dippold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard S. Dippold

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard S. Dippold Obituary
Richard S. Dippold JEWETT, N.Y.- Richard S. Dippold passed away suddenly on April 16, 2019. He was born on Dec. 20, 1980. He is survived by his two children, Nevaeh and Kegan, and their mother, Melissa Lange. He loved his children with his whole heart. He is also survived by his loving parents, Sylvia Banks; Edwin “Skip” Dippold and his wife Lori (nee Becker); two step-siblings, Randall Partridge, Jr., and his wife Lauren Leonard, and Megan (nee Partridge) Ahrens and her husband John Ahrens; his grandmothers, Marilyn Dippold and Lois Banks; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Richard was a member of the Masons Lodge # 529 in Windham and was the Grand Master for one year. He was also a member of the Jewett Fire Co. He worked full time at CSX railroad as a train operator. He also worked many years as a carpenter. Richard enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends, but most of all he loved spending as much time as he could with his loving children who will miss him dearly. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Decker Funeral Home, 5312 Main Street, Windham, N.Y., with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment at Westkill Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now