1/1
Richard Schambach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERHONKSON-Richard Schambach formerly of Kerhonkson, N.Y. passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was 86 years old. Richard was born on Sept. 22, 1933 in Hoboken, N.J.; the son of Claude and Julia (Whalen) Schambach. On Dec. 23, 1951 Richard had married the love of his life, Loretta Ann Schroder Schambach. Together they had 62 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in Oct. of 2013. Richard served his country as a Navy medic attached to the Marine Corps, where he treated soldiers during the Korean War. After the war he joined the NYC Police Department and excelled to the rank of Detective for the Kings County District Attorney’s Office after heroically saving two mothers and five children from a burning building. Throughout the years Richard and Loretta spent time in Ulster County. Richard was a member of the VFW and was a life member of the Rondout Valley Rod and Gun Club; he was one of the contributing members who were pivotal in getting the trap shooting started. Richard was also the founder of the Huck & Mary Finn Fishing Tournament in Wawarsing. He received generous donations from fishing companies that provided rods and reels for the children. Richard had a great sense of humor and would always make you laugh. He is survived by his son, Richard Schambach Jr. and his wife Joan Marie of Manchester, N.J.; granddaughter, Jessica Zoccali and her husband Joseph; great-grandchildren, Gemma and Lyla Zoccali; sisters, Lorraine Schambach and Lucille Grasso; brothers, Charles Schambach and his wife Elizabeth and Ronald Schambach and his wife Gloria; sister-in-law, Yvonne Schambach as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Richard’s life at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson on Saturday, September 12th with visiting from 12:00 TO 1:30 p.m. followed by the service. Committal and Military Honors will be in Palentown Cemetery, Kerhonkson. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Richard’s memory to the Kerhonkson-Accord First Aid Squad, PO Box 67, Kerhonkson, NY 12446. To send a personal condolence to Richard’s family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-schambach

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 01:30 PM
H B Humiston Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
01:30 PM
H B Humiston Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved