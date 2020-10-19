1/
Richard Scheffel
KINGSTON- Richard “Rick” B. Scheffel, 64, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away suddenly on October 16, 2020. Rick will be always be remembered for his love for the Green Bay Packers, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox’s. Rick was a member of the Hidden Harbor Yacht Club for many years. He was a member of the bricklayers union, after working with his father for many years. He will always be known as a “ball-buster” who enjoyed his steak dinner and analyzing sports statistics. Rick was born on Dec. 20, 1955 to Carmella “Mel” Scheffel, and the late Bernard “Bud” Scheffel. He is survived by his two daughters, Lynzie Scheffel (Anthony Serrano) and Jessica Staiger (Michael). He is also survived by his two brothers, Paul Scheffel (Lisa) and Bernard Scheffel, Jr. He is also survived by his partner Debra Miller. He is also survived by his in-law’s Annette and Ronald Krum, Lori, and Michael Karol. Also, Maryann “Wifey” and Michael Tucker, Eileen and Richard Colvin. He is predeceased by his wife, Lisa Krum Scheffel. His maternal grandparents Mary and Patrick Sottile. His paternal grandparents Eleanor and Harry Scheffel. He was predeceased by his nephew Cameron Scheffel. He is survived by many aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral home service will take place on Tuesday at 7 to 8 p.m. for immediate family only. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-scheffel

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
