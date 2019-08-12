|
|
Richard T. Palkon Mt. MARION- Richard T. Palkon, 78, of Mount Marion, N.Y., passed early Monday morning, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus after a lengthy illness. Richard graduated from the Reading High School and then attended Albert College. He then served in the U.S. Air Force for from 1961 to 1967. He was a long-time employee of IBM of Kingston, where he was a programmer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. He was born on Oct. 31, 1940 in Reading, Pa., and was the son of the late Frank and Grace Palkon. Surviving him are his wife, Maria Zuberec Palkon, they wed on Oct. 29, 1982 in New York City; his daughter, Ljubica Horvat and her husband Steve; grandchildren, Sean and Dustin Horvat; and and a great-granddaughter, Lilliana Horvat. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service. The service will be private at the discretion of the family. A tribute for Richard may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 13, 2019