|
|
HURLEY- Richard W “Dick” Shook, 81, passed away on March 29, 2020. He was born on Aug. 5, 1938 in Berwick, Pa., to the late Marie Mowery and Frank Shook. He attended Milton Hershey School and Hershey Junior College in Hershey, Pa. He was in the Army Reserve, worked as an auto mechanic with his father-in-law and as an aircraft mechanic for the U.S. Air Force prior to relocating to New York and joining IBM in 1964. During his career with IBM he was a System Technician, Technical Writer, and Programmer before he retired in 1993. Dick joined the Hurley Fire Department in 1964 as a fire fighter then completed EMT training and founded the Hurley Rescue Squad and later became a Fire Commissioner. He also became an EMT Certified Instructor Coordinator and taught for the Woodstock Rescue, Kingston/Benedictine EMS and at SUNY Ulster Nursing and Emergency Services. He was a member of the Mid-Hudson and a member of their Board of Directors. He was on the Diving Rescue team for the Ulster Sheriff Department, a member and webmaster for the Ulster County Civil War Round Table, and a Treasurer for the Mid-Hudson Computer Users Group. He was a 30-year Charter member of the Sawyerkill Knight Owls Camping Club, a Boy Scout leader, and a longtime member of the Hurley Reformed Church. Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Shook; his children, Debra Dougherty and her husband Gary, Donna Gaffney and her husband William and Darin Shook and his wife Anik St-Martin; his grandchildren, Simon and Marco St Martin-Shook; his great-grandchildren, Seth and Alexis Fisher; his sister, Helena Shultz; and one nephew. Dick was predeceased by his grandson Scott Fisher. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com There will be a graveside service at Hurley Cemetery on Thursday April 2, 2020, at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory to the Hurley Reformed Church or the Hurley Fire Department. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-w-shook
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 1, 2020