Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Banner of Love Church
Port Ewen, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Banner of Love Church
Port Ewen, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richarde Blakney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richarde H. Blakney


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richarde H. Blakney Obituary
Richard H. Blakney GALLATIN, N.Y.- Richard H. Blakney, 68, of Gallatin, N.Y., left for his eternal home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born on Aug. 17, 1950, in Rhinebeck, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Elbert S. and Mary (Howard) Blakney. Rich married Cheryl Schultz on Oct. 18, 1975, and she survives at home. Rich served in the U. S. Air Force for 30 years in both active and reserve duty. In civilian life he was a mobile radio technician for 20 years. Rich was a member of Shacameco American Legion Post #426 in Pine Plains, N.Y. He also was a member of Banner of Love Church in Port Ewen, N.Y. Rich was an avid outdoorsman who delighted in hunting with both gun and camera. He also enjoyed fishing, a legacy which he imparted to his son Jason, a fisheries biologist. He was also a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. In addition to his loving wife, Cheryl Blakney, he is survived by his beloved children, Janel (Kevin Fields) Blakney of Hong Kong, and Jason (Hayley Allen) Blakney of Thompson Falls, Mont.; his precious grandchildren, Emmett and Sage Blakney; his devoted siblings, Jim (Kelly Preyer) Blakney of Red Hook, Trish Blakney of Pine Plains, Karen (Gary) Funk of Pine Plains, Jeanne Lutz of Pine Plains; his mother-in-law, Isobel Schultz; four nephews, a grandniece and nephew, numerous extended family, and friends; and his canine friends, Shiloh and Annabelle, will also sorely miss him. He was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle Blakney. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on June 28, 2019, at Banner of Love Church, Port Ewen, N.Y. A celebration of Rich’s life will be held at the American Legion Hall in Pine Plains on June 29, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Richard’s memory to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now