Richard H. Blakney GALLATIN, N.Y.- Richard H. Blakney, 68, of Gallatin, N.Y., left for his eternal home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born on Aug. 17, 1950, in Rhinebeck, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Elbert S. and Mary (Howard) Blakney. Rich married Cheryl Schultz on Oct. 18, 1975, and she survives at home. Rich served in the U. S. Air Force for 30 years in both active and reserve duty. In civilian life he was a mobile radio technician for 20 years. Rich was a member of Shacameco American Legion Post #426 in Pine Plains, N.Y. He also was a member of Banner of Love Church in Port Ewen, N.Y. Rich was an avid outdoorsman who delighted in hunting with both gun and camera. He also enjoyed fishing, a legacy which he imparted to his son Jason, a fisheries biologist. He was also a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. In addition to his loving wife, Cheryl Blakney, he is survived by his beloved children, Janel (Kevin Fields) Blakney of Hong Kong, and Jason (Hayley Allen) Blakney of Thompson Falls, Mont.; his precious grandchildren, Emmett and Sage Blakney; his devoted siblings, Jim (Kelly Preyer) Blakney of Red Hook, Trish Blakney of Pine Plains, Karen (Gary) Funk of Pine Plains, Jeanne Lutz of Pine Plains; his mother-in-law, Isobel Schultz; four nephews, a grandniece and nephew, numerous extended family, and friends; and his canine friends, Shiloh and Annabelle, will also sorely miss him. He was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle Blakney. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on June 28, 2019, at Banner of Love Church, Port Ewen, N.Y. A celebration of Rich’s life will be held at the American Legion Hall in Pine Plains on June 29, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Richard’s memory to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 23, 2019