SAUGERTIES- Rita A. Misasi, 85 of Saugerties died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence surrounded by loving family. Born Sept. 19, 1934 in Glasco; she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Madalin Scarselli Cafaldo. Rita was known for her gentle soul, kindness, sense of humor, loyalty to friends/family and her faith. She enjoyed her bingo friends and trips to the casino. Watching wildlife in her yard, as well as her favorite game shows, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune were important daily activities. Weekly dinners with Rose and Marie were something she looked forward to and treasured. She especially enjoyed holidays and family traditions. She was married to her lifelong love, Salvatore “Sal” Misasi, Sr., who predeceased her. She is survived by a son, Salvatore “Sal” Misasi, Jr., (Kelly)of North Carolina, and two daughters, Linda (Kathy Hall) of Kansas and Sharon (Sandy DeCicco) of Connecticut. Her grandchildren: Salvatore “Sam” Misasi, III, (Erin), Casey Wahl (Sam), Kayla, Mary, Nancy, and Lissa, cherished great-grandsons: Camden and Paxton, and cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive. Rita’s battle with cancer did not break her positive spirit. “It is what it is” a phrase she often used to describe her current state as well as telling us all to “stay strong.” Throughout this 2-year battle it was a network of friends and family who called, cooked and did many other things to help. Her wish to remain at home was made possible by Hudson Valley Hospice, family and friends who helped along the journey. The family would like to especially thank Jeanne and Julie. Rita’s funeral procession will form 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner, of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Joseph’s Roman Catgolic Church in Glasco where at 11 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery Barclay Heights. Friends will be received on Saturday from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing may limit capacity in the funeral home. Expressions of condolence may be shared with Rita’s family at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rita’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rita-a-misasi