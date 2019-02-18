|
Robert Ackert ORLANDO, FLA.-A lifelong resident of Kingston, Robert Ackert passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2019 in Orlando, Fla. He was born in Kingston, N.Y. on Dec. 15, 1922 to the late Gilbert and Cecilia Ackert, also of Kingston. Robert attended St. Peter’s Parochial School and graduated from Kingston High School. During World War II he proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Third Class torpedo man aboard the Destroyer Escort U.S.S. Eisner, which provided convoy protection in the Atlantic and Mediterranean. After the war, he received his Teacher’s Certificate and was a teacher for a short time at Kingston High School. A tool-maker by trade, Robert worked at the former Electrol plant and continued his trade at IBM, working at both the Kingston and Fishkill locations. He was active with both the local Boy Scouts and was once president of the local PTA. He enjoyed hunting but especially enjoyed fly-fishing. Robert also had a great love for old cars and once proudly owned a Model T Ford. Robert is predeceased by his brother Gilbert, his loving wife Virginia who he was married to for 69 years and a son Kenneth. He is survived by his son David, his granddaughter Erin and five great-grandchildren. Robert will be inurned with his loved ones at Tongora Cemetery in early spring.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 19, 2019