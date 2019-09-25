|
GLENFORD- Robert Allen Carle, 89, of Glenford, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.Born on Nov. 23, 1929, at the family home in Mt. Pleasant, N.Y. Robert was the son of the late Frank W. and Emily Amelia (Hecker) Carle. Robert married Doris E. May at the Whittenberg Methodist Church on June 27, 1954. Doris predeceased him on June 9, 2015.Robert was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War in the Signal Corp, and is a member of Olive Post 1627 American Legion.He was a Charter Member of the West Hurley Volunteer Fire Department Co. No.4, Glenford Station. He served as Lieutenant, Captain, Asst. Chief and also served as Chief in 1969, 1971-1973.Robert was employed by the New York City Watershed as an Inspector for over 20 years.He was an avid Outdoors man, who enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and especially hiking with his family searching for local folklore. Robert had a passion for History and Photography. Robert was a devoted father of Robbie Carle and his wife Valerie of West Hurley, Frank Carle and his wife Andrea of Catskill, Darlene Bergenn and her husband Paul of Nashville, N.C., Brenda Herdman and her husband Mark of Virginia Beach, Va., Diana Bergenn and her husband Russell of West Hurley, Melissa Costakis and her husband Thom of Red Hook, and Jeannine Sottile and her husband Frank of Saugerties. Robert is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his loving parents and devoted wife Doris, Robert was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Savannah Carle, and two brothers, Harry W. and Frank C. Carle. Friends will be received at Lasher Funeral Home, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. A celebration of Roberts life will take place at the West Hurley Volunteer Fire Department, 24 Wall St., West Hurley, N.Y., on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. The Carle family would like to extend their appreciation and thank the staff of Hudson Valley Hospice for the wonderful care they have shown to Robert and suggests that donations in lieu of flowers be made in Roberts name to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker St. Woodstock, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-allen-carle
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 26, 2019