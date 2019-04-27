|
|
Robert B. Hunter SAUGERTIES- Robert B. Hunter, 72, of Ulster Avenue, Saugerties died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, following complications due to diabetes. He was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Feb. 3, 1947; a son of the late Edward and Helen (Winnicka) Hunter. Bob was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School class of 1965, and of Marist College (1969), where he earned a Bachelors in Accounting. He began a career with Central Hudson in 1971, retiring in 2005 as Communications Tech Foreman at Eltings Corners, New Paltz. He enjoyed fishing, taking long walks, astronomy, and relaxing with his cats. Bob is survived by his beloved daughter, Kristin J. (Nicholas) Villano of Ft. Irwin, Calif.; two sisters, Valerie Hunter of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Jackie (William) Waldron of Harbor Springs, Mich.; and dear friend, Nancy Nicholosi of Saugerties. Nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by one brother, Thomas Hunter, who died in 1999. The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and cremation service arrangements for Bob. In following Bob’s wishes, cremation at Wiltwyck Crematory and services are private. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Robert’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 28, 2019