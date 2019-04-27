Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
(845) 338-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Hunter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert B. Hunter Obituary
Robert B. Hunter SAUGERTIES- Robert B. Hunter, 72, of Ulster Avenue, Saugerties died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, following complications due to diabetes. He was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Feb. 3, 1947; a son of the late Edward and Helen (Winnicka) Hunter. Bob was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School class of 1965, and of Marist College (1969), where he earned a Bachelors in Accounting. He began a career with Central Hudson in 1971, retiring in 2005 as Communications Tech Foreman at Eltings Corners, New Paltz. He enjoyed fishing, taking long walks, astronomy, and relaxing with his cats. Bob is survived by his beloved daughter, Kristin J. (Nicholas) Villano of Ft. Irwin, Calif.; two sisters, Valerie Hunter of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Jackie (William) Waldron of Harbor Springs, Mich.; and dear friend, Nancy Nicholosi of Saugerties. Nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by one brother, Thomas Hunter, who died in 1999. The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and cremation service arrangements for Bob. In following Bob’s wishes, cremation at Wiltwyck Crematory and services are private. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Robert’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now