Robert “Bob” Bratro KERHONKSON- Robert “Bob” Bratro of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was 84 years old. Bob was born on March 19, 1934 in Brooklyn, N.Y.; he was the son of John and Catherine (Steinmetz) Bratro. While playing minor league baseball, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and honorably served his country. After he was discharged from the service he married Alice Steiger on Sept. 8, 1956. Together they raised their three girls in Queens. Bob had worked for the Long Island Railroad for 30 years and retired as a Foreman. He and Alice retired to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to “get away from the snow”. He was an avid golfer, and the little time he wasn’t on the golf course golfing himself, he volunteered at professional golf tournaments where he had the opportunity to spend time with top golfers from all over the country. He also enjoyed bowling, gardening and detailing the family mini van. Besides Alice, his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Bob is survived by their children, Linda Coco and her husband Richard of Applegate, Calif., Robin DePew and her husband Keith of Kerhonkson, and Jill Bratro of Napanoch; four grandchildren, Jake DePew, Emily Butler and her husband Tayshaun, Brandon Coco and Lauren Coco. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at HB Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson. A service of celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. that evening. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s name to New Horizons Resources, Inc. To send a personal condolence to Bob’s family please visit humistonfu neralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2019