KINGSTON- Robert C. Boughton, Jr., 52, of Kingston died Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born Dec. 5, 1967 in Kingston; he is the son of Robert C. Boughton, Sr., and the late Judith (Brauer) Boughton. Bobby loved fishing, campfires, and time spent with family. Loving father and best friend to his daughter Kayla Smith and her husband Brian, loving pop-pop to his grandchildren Victoria Klein, Logan, and Kaiden Smith. Also surviving in addition to his father are his sister, Lori Boughton, and brother, Kris Boughton and his wife Lisa. Aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews also survive. In addition to his mother, a daughter, Ann Marie Boughton, predeceased him. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A private family memorial service will be held. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-c-boughton-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 23 to May 24, 2020.