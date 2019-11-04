|
CATSKILL- Robert C. BreMiller, 56, of Catskill passed away on Nov. 3, 2019. Husband of Ann-Marie; father of Collin, Shane, Kayla, Jacob, Daniel, and Lauren; grandfather of Buck; brother of William (Ellen), Susan, and Richard; son-in-law of Alfred and Susan DeThomas; sister-in-law of Sandy Murphy; and uncle of Jason, Alana, Michael, and Shannon.Calling hours on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Hgts., Catskill. A Funeral Service will then be conducted at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25 Food Pantry, 8 Union St., Catskill, N.Y., 12414. Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-c-bremiller
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 5, 2019