Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Conklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Conklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Conklin Obituary
EPHRATA. PA.- Robert C. Conklin, 76, of Bethany Rd. and formerly of Mt. Airy Rd., Saugerties, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Ephrata Hospital. Born March 2, 1943 in Yorktown Heights, he was the son of the late Clifford and Winifred Conklin. Following his service in U.S. Air Force, he worked for Central Hudson Gas and Electric for 34 years as a foreman. Bob was an active member of the Saugerties Fish and Game Club, Saugerties Landowners, the New York States Trappers, and the NRA. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Joanne, in 1991. He is survived by two sons: Clifford and his wife Ilex of Kearneysville, W.Va., and their daughter, Emma Conklin, and James and his wife, Stacey Scrivani, of Reinholds, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Seamon Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., John and Lafayette Streets, Saugerties, and are invited to attend a celebration of life at the American Legion, 30 John Street, from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Private interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rome, N.Y.. In lieu of flowers, contribution in memory of Bob can be made to the . Expressions of condolence and further obituary information can be found at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-c-conklin
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -