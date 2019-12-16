|
|
EPHRATA. PA.- Robert C. Conklin, 76, of Bethany Rd. and formerly of Mt. Airy Rd., Saugerties, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Ephrata Hospital. Born March 2, 1943 in Yorktown Heights, he was the son of the late Clifford and Winifred Conklin. Following his service in U.S. Air Force, he worked for Central Hudson Gas and Electric for 34 years as a foreman. Bob was an active member of the Saugerties Fish and Game Club, Saugerties Landowners, the New York States Trappers, and the NRA. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Joanne, in 1991. He is survived by two sons: Clifford and his wife Ilex of Kearneysville, W.Va., and their daughter, Emma Conklin, and James and his wife, Stacey Scrivani, of Reinholds, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Seamon Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., John and Lafayette Streets, Saugerties, and are invited to attend a celebration of life at the American Legion, 30 John Street, from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Private interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rome, N.Y.. In lieu of flowers, contribution in memory of Bob can be made to the . Expressions of condolence and further obituary information can be found at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-c-conklin
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 17, 2019