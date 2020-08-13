SAUGERTIES- Robert C. Jestand, 62, of Prospect St., died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital. Born October 15, 1958 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Robert and Theresa Jestand. A lifetime area resident he was a graduate of Saugerties High School. Bob was employed for many years in retail sales at Caldor’s and later at Office Depot in Kingston. He enjoyed hiking, carpentry, the NFL and rooting for the Rams, Major League Baseball, and being with his family especially his grandchildren and dogs. He was a member of the Zenon’s II Monday Nite Pool League. Survivors include his wife, Sharon, with whom he would have celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary in October; daughter, Christine (Corey) Bradford of Saugerties; three grandchildren: Madelyn Rose, Mason Robert, and Avalynn Marie Bradford; nephew, Jordan Gibbs; and several other nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Friends will be received Friday 7 to 9 p.m. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-c-jestand