SAUGERTIES- Robert C. Knisell, Sr., 61, of Rte. 32A, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at home. Born April 15, 1958 in Staten Island; he was the son of Juanita Knisell and the late Arthur Knisell. He was employed for many years as a truck driver.Besides his mother of Saugerties, survivors include his fiancé, Terry Lasher; a daughter, Jody (James) Keator of Saugerties; stepchildren, Shannon Lasher, Jeffrey Traver, and Davon Hassell, all of Saugerties; two sisters, Barbara Knisell of Catskill and Edith Knisell of Saugerties; a brother, Arthur Knisell of Malden; a grandson, Chanlin O’Connor; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased his wife, Darlene; a son, Robert Knisell, Jr.; and three brothers: John, George, and Cecil Knisell.His Service will be held privately with interment in the Blue Mt. Cemetery, Saugerties. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-c-knisell-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 12, 2019