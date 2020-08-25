1/1
Robert C. Messenger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARBLETOWN- Robert C. Messenger, 79, of Marbletown, N.Y., passed peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He was born Dec. 28, 1940 son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Stall) Messenger. His beloved wife Linda (Stewart) Messenger passed away in 2012. He owned and operated Creekside Supply and Creekside Auto Sales for many years. Bob enjoyed cars, especially the Corvette, and boating on the Hudson, Lake Champlain, and Lake George. Bob was a member of Kingston Power Boat Association, The First Capital Corvette Club, and the Early V8 Club. He is survived by his daughter, Denice Willens of Florida and her children, Tyler, Ryan, and Ellie Willens, as well as his son, Scott Messenger and his wife Diane of California and their children Mark and Morgan Messenger. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. A graveside service will take place at Hurley Cemetery at a later date. A tribute for Bob can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-c-messenger

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved