MARBLETOWN- Robert C. Messenger, 79, of Marbletown, N.Y., passed peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He was born Dec. 28, 1940 son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Stall) Messenger. His beloved wife Linda (Stewart) Messenger passed away in 2012. He owned and operated Creekside Supply and Creekside Auto Sales for many years. Bob enjoyed cars, especially the Corvette, and boating on the Hudson, Lake Champlain, and Lake George. Bob was a member of Kingston Power Boat Association, The First Capital Corvette Club, and the Early V8 Club. He is survived by his daughter, Denice Willens of Florida and her children, Tyler, Ryan, and Ellie Willens, as well as his son, Scott Messenger and his wife Diane of California and their children Mark and Morgan Messenger. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. A graveside service will take place at Hurley Cemetery at a later date. A tribute for Bob can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-c-messenger