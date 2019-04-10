|
Robert C. “Bob” Nyulassy BLOOMINGTON- Robert C. “Bob” Nyulassy: The Man, The Myth, The Legend, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. Born Feb. 15, 1960 in Kingston; he is the son of the late William and Loretta (Quick) Nyulassy. A lifelong area resident, Bob owned and operated Three Guys Discount Furniture in Kingston. A past member of Ulster Hose Co. 5, he also served in the U.S. Army Reserve. Bob enjoyed trips to the casino, politics, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Karen (Letersky) Nyulassy; children, Jennifer Nyulassy (Steve Bock) of Port Ewen, Rebecca Williams (Chris Hanley) of Bloomington, and Andrew Nyulassy (Duke) of Bloomington; beloved grandpa to: Sidney “Jayson”, Zachary, Zoey, Vincent and Meadow; and brothers and sisters: William (Loretta) of Pennsylvania, Victor (Pamela) and Nicholas Nyulassy, both of Bloomington, Veronica (Bruce) Woinoski of Port Ewen, and Cynthia Keesler of Tennessee. Many nieces and nephews also survive. A brother, Joseph “Josh” Nyulassy, died in January. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon. Burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 11, 2019