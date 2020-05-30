KINGSTON-Robert Cavano, born Jan. 24, 1946 in Kingston, N.Y. passed away on April 17, 2020 at the age of 74 after a long illness. He was a lifetime resident of Kingston. He attended St. Mary’s School, Kingston High School, and SUNY New Paltz where he received a Bachelors and Masters Degree. Bob worked at the Wiltwyck Home for Boys and The Children’s Home of Kingston. In his early years, he traveled through Europe, got married and moved to Harrisburg, Pa. where he worked as a child protective worker. During this time he became a musician and began a lifetime of songwriting. He owned and operated an antique shop in Saugerties, N.Y. and one in Kingston which became a hobby for most of his life. Bob was an extremely talented songwriter and musician with a wonderful sense of humor, which was reflected in his songwriting. In later years, he pursued a course of study which led him to become a psychoanalyst, clinical hypnotist, and mental health counselor. He truly had a gift for guiding and encouraging his clients with patience and understanding. He shared these qualities with family members and friends throughout his life as well. Even towards the end of his illness, when he became weaker, he would continue to do group and individual therapy sessions every week and when that was no longer possible, he would do sessions by phone. This example of courage and strength will live on in every one lucky enough to have known him. Bob is the son of the late Margaret and Joseph Cavano. He is survived by two brothers and a sister; Dr. Frank Cavano and wife Carol of Hilton Head, S.C., Joseph and Stephani Cavano of Little River, S.C., and Carol and John Erceg of Saugerties, N.Y. He is also survived by previous wife and close friend of 52 years, Kathy Cavano, as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and second cousins. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few close family members were at the viewing at Leahy Funeral Home, which was followed a day later by cremation. There will be a memorial service at the funeral home and internment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kingston, N.Y. once the corona virus social distancing has been lifted. That information will be available in the future. At that time, we will be able to celebrate, without restriction, the life of a remarkable man! http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-cavano
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 30 to May 31, 2020.