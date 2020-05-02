Robert D. Studt
ULSTER PARK- Robert D. Studt, 50, of Ulster Park died unexpectedly Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center. Born July 30, 1969 in Kingston; he is the son of Helen G. (Marnes) and the late Robert F. Studt. The owner and operator of Park Express Transportation in Ulster Park, Bobby enjoyed the simple things in life: working on his truck, around the house, and spending time with his family. Surviving is his wife of 29 years Maryanne Studt (Kozlowski); children, Jessica Lynn Studt, Brian Michael Studt and his fiancee Adriana Shea, Kaylee Marie North and her husband Chris; grandson, Jack Parker Studt; brothers and sisters, Michael, Cheryl Machcoldt and husband Tom, and Gary Studt and wife Ginger; aunt, Carolyn Bordenstein and her husband Frank; and cousins, Regina and Michael Melnik and William Studt, Jr. Nieces and nephews also survive. Predeceased by his godparents, William and Judith Studt, and grandparents, Harry and Florence Studt. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-d-studt

