Robert D. Taylor Palenville- Robert D. Taylor, 72, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla. He was born in Queens, N.Y., on Nov. 26, 1946 to the late Robert and Ruth Yellen Taylor. Survivors include his brother, Dennis of Saugerties; nieces, Amy Taylor of Port Ewen and Lauren Taylor of Saugerties; and nephew, Bryan Taylor of Cairo. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas in 1964. His Funeral Service will be held privately at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties with burial in the Blue Mountain Cemetery, Saugerties. Friends may offer condolences at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 3, 2019