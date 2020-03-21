Home

Robert D. Williams


1924 - 2020
Robert D. Williams Obituary
KINGSTON- Robert D. Williams, 95, of Kingston, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital. He was born April 21, 1924 in Kingston; son of the late Ferris C. and Catherine Eselby Williams. Robert served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II on a ship in the Splinter Fleet (Sub chaser 1057). He was a graduate of Kingston High School, Veterans Vocational School, and International Correspondence School. Robert worked at NY Telephone Co., GE, and IBM Corp. where he retired after 33 years as a Safety Engineer. He was a member of the Hurley Reformed Church, Kingston Masonic Lodge No. 10, F&AM, IBM Quarter Century Club, American Society of Safety Engineers, Sampson World War II Veterans Organization, and American Society of Dowsers. He is predeceased by his wife, of 62 years, Janette McEwen Williams. He is survived by his sons, Daniel J. and his wife Brigette, James R. and his wife Susan; his granddaughters, Samantha, Sara, Heather, Anna, Rose, and Honora; and great-grandson, Zephyros. Entrusted to the care of A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave., Kingston. Services will be hel privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hurley Reformed Church. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.CarrFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-williams-4
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2020
