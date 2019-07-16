|
Robert David Countryman KINGSTON- Robert David Countryman, 64, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. Robert was born in Kingston; a son of the late Kenneth and Dorothy Countryman. He is survived by wife, Elizabeth (Breslin) Countryman, and mother-in-law, Virginia Bruggemann; loving father of Naomi (Lucas) Fox, Jennifer Countryman, Stephanie (Dan) Countryman and Dylan Countryman; brother of Susan (James) Haugh, Beverly Countryman, Cheryl (Thomas) Stacey and Cindy (Ronald) Brocco; cherished grandfather of Sofia Countryman, Audin and Ronan Fox; uncle of Shane Haugh, Kevin, Kaitlyn and Kelly Brocco; extended family, friends, and his church family at the Reach Out Church in Hyde Park. Bob was a man of few words, he let his actions of love speak for him. Regardless of his situation, he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He put as much good into the world as he possibly could, and he touched many people’s lives in doing so. A long-time employee at Home Depot, Bob loved fishing and spending time with his family in his free time. A Celebration of Robert’s Life service will be held on Aug. 10, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Reach Out Church, 241 Crum Elbow Rd., Hyde Park. Family and friends all welcomed to celebrate this amazing man’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Reach Out Church. Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com. Arrangement by Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, Catskill. Robert Gaus, licensed manager.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 21, 2019