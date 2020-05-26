OLIVEBRIDGE-Robert A. Davis, 72, of Olivebridge, N.Y., passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born Jan. 11, 1948 and raised in West Shokan, N.Y. he was one of six sons of the late William and Edith Davis. He was a graduate of Onteora High School. He was a talented carpenter and had his own contracting business for many years. He enjoyed reading history and political science books, and studying the American Civil War. One of his greatest joys was building model railroads and doing woodworking with his son and visits with his grandson. He was predeceased by his brothers Arthur and William. He is survived by his loving companion, Winnie Wagner, his son, Eric and his wife Krista, of Poughkeepsie, his grandson, Joshua, of Liverpool, his brothers, Gerald and his wife Cookie, Charles and his wife Carole of West Shokan, Alan, of Shokan, and sister-in-law, Rachel of West Shokan. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Davis family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-a-davis
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 26 to May 27, 2020.