LAKE KATRINE- Robert E. Brocius, 77, of Carle Terrace, Lake Katrine, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born July 6, 1942 in Harrisburg, Pa. He is survived by his daughter Danita Brocius.Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Please check website for full memorial biography. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-e-brocius
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 26, 2020