Robert E. Joy Obituary
Robert E. Joy KINGSTON- Robert E. Joy, 85, a lifelong resident of Kingston, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons. Born in Kingston, he was a son of the late William and Josephine Daley Joy. Bob worked for Quality Maple Block in Kingston and was a parishioner of St. Peter’s Church. He was an avid New York Mets and New York Giants fan. Bob was also a member of the Men’s Club at Ten Broeck Commons. Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, Madeline Joy of Lake Katrine and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by a sister, Joan Whittaker, and a brother, Thomas Joy. Bob will be reposing at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral procession will form from the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Bob by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 14, 2019
