SAUGERTIES- Robert E. Wright, 90, of Village Dr. died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home. He was born on Feb. 9, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pa.; the son of the late John and Gladys Wright. A Veteran of both the U.S. Army and Air Force he was honorably discharged in 1952. After serving his country he enrolled at Temple University where he graduated earning a degree in Engineering. He began his career at IBM where he was employed for 39 years and was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. Robert was a avid reader, loved photography, guns, and martial arts. He was a member of the High Woods Rod and Gun Club. His love of Native American culture lead him to the Navajo Reservation, in Window Rock, Ariz., where he spent numerous summers helping to build houses. Predeceased by his wife, Velma; survivors include four daughters: Valerie (Tim Whiting), Michele, Kristal, and Cheryl dos Santos. A grandson, David Wright; a brother, Wayne Wright; and several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Weston, and son-in-law, Jose dos Santos. His Funeral Service and interment with military honors will be held privately in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Robert’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-e-wright
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 9 to May 10, 2020.