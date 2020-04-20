|
|
SAUGERTIES- Robert F. "Honey" Gardner, 91, of Cole Place died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Pines Nursing Home in Catskill. He was born April 9, 1929 in Cementon; the son of the late Charles and Mary Gardner. A Veteran of the U.S. Army he served during the Korean War. He received 2 Bronze Stars, Merit and UN Service Medal. A lifelong area resident he was a member of the North East Carpenter's Union and retired in 1991. He loved being a carpenter and working with his hands. He was a life member of the Saugerties American Legion Post #72 and served as Commander from 1993-1994 and the Ulster County Adjutant and Commander for the American Legion. In addition, he was a life member of the VFW Post #5034, Saugerties Elks Lodge #2574, Hudson Valley Volunteer Firemen's Association and Landowners & Sportsman Association. He was also a member of the Cementon Sportsmen Association and a parishoner of St. Mary of the Snow Church. He served on the Saugerties Village Board as a Trustee in the 70's. He was an avid gardener and loved feeding and watching wildlife. He knew how to have fun and always made you laugh. Predeceased by his wife, Agnes in 2013; son, Robert C.; siblings: Marie Collier and Charles Gardner; survivors include a daughter, Lisa Gardner (Paul Fischer) of Cairo; two brothers, Clarence "Peanuts" Gardner of Saugerties and John Gardner of Delray Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the governor of NYS due to covid-19 virus, a Graveside Service and Military honors by Legion Post #72 will be held Tuesday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saugerties. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to Boys Town or . Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Bob's Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 21, 2020