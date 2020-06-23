ULSTER PARK-Robert F. Lavery, 72, of Ulster Park, N.Y., passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Bob was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Frank and Irene Smythe Lavery and came to Kingston, N.Y. at the age of 18 where he lived the majority of his life. After serving his Country in the U.S. Army, he joined UPS, where he became a manager prior to retirement. One of his greatest pleasures was to go to Canada to see the Montreal Canadiens play hockey. Bob is survived by his children, Kristin LaBrake and her fiance’ Michael Motes, Derek Lavery and his wife Nicole, Marc Lavery and his wife Lorraine; grandchildren, Austin, Marcus, Marissa, Mykayla, Logan, Makenna, Brayden and Lukas; sister, Linda Reid; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Susan Maggiore and Marlene Feil and his former wife and mother of his children, Diane C. Lavery. Family and friends may visit at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. His funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. In the interest of public safety, and in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, guests will be limited and masks are required at all times. Cremation and entombment will take place at Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston at a later date. Expressions of sympathy for Bob’s family may be left by visiting www.henryjbruckfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-f-lavery
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.