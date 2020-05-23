SAUGERTIES- Robert H. Finger, Jr., 88, of Birchwood Dr. West died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital. Born Aug. 13, 1931 in Patterson, N.J.; he was the son of the late Robert and Anna Mae Finger. Bob graduated from East High School in Patterson and in 1956 received his bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University. He settled in Saugerties and began a 30 year career at IBM in Kingston retiring in 1986. An avid fisherman, as a teenager he participated in many competitive casting tournaments. In his retirement years his hobby was creating custom made fishing rods. He was a life member of the Saugerties Rod and Gun Club, where he enjoyed target shooting, teaching firearms safety, stocking the local streams with fish, and pheasant hunting with his dog, Dutchess. He was a former member of the High Woods Sportsman Club. An avid reader of military history and ships he also enjoyed listening to his collection of New Orleans Jazz. Survivors include his wife, the former Mary Comella, with whom he recently celebrated his 62nd wedding anniversary; his cousins, Matthew Hering of Tennessee, Barbara Wells of Saranac Lake, and Carol Luther of Saugerties; sisters-in-Law, Rose Newhart and Alethea Comella of Rochester; and several nieces and nephews. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor of NYS his visitation and funeral service will be private. Burial will take place in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester, N.Y. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolences may be shared with the family on Bob’s Tribute Wall at eamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-h-finger-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 23 to May 24, 2020.