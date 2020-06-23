KINGSTON-Robert J. Hinkley, 84, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus, in Kingston, N.Y. A life-long resident of Kingston, Bob was born to the late Richard and Frances Huber Hinkley. After serving his Country in the U.S. Army he joined IBM as a financial analyst. Bob was a member of IBM Quarter Century Club and retired after 35 years, from their Poughkeepsie location. Robert was proud of his service as a volunteer firefighter which spanned more than 50 years at the Rapid Hose Company #1/Engine Co. #6. Robert was a Life member and set the bar and led by example to make the Rapid Hose the best it could be. Robert served the Kingston Fire Department community in many capacities including serving as the Kingston Fire Commissioner, President of Kingston Volunteer Firefighter Association, captain, lieutenant and treasurer of Rapid Hose, Life Member and Treasurer of the Exempt Firemen’s Association and member of the N.Y.S. Association of Fire Chiefs. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia McMahon Hinkley. Bob loved to travel with his wife and he always loved a good steak dinner. Bob is also survived by his sister, Helen, and her husband, Martin “Sonny” Daley of Mt. Marion, N.Y; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. Bob’s memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. In the interest of public safety and in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, guests will be limited and masks are required at all times. A graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob’s name, to the Kingston Volunteer Firemen’s Museum, 266 Fair Street, Kingston, NY 12401. Expressions of sympathy for Bob’s family may be left by visiting www.henryjbruckfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-hinkley
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.