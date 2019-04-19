|
|
Robert J. McClintock KERHONKSON-Robert J. McClintock, 65, of Kerhonkson died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. He was born in West Deptford, N.J. Nov. 26, 1953 a son of Ethel Nolter McClintock and the late Raymond H. McClintock. He graduated from West Deptford High School in 1972 and Shippensburg University in 1976 with a degree in accounting. Robert was an area resident since 1970 and had been employed by The Daily Freeman in Kingston. He worked as an accountant/controller for 30 years until his retirement 10 years ago. In his leisure time Robert enjoyed woodworking and fishing. In addition to his mother of New Jersey he is survived by three daughters, Paige and Rebecca McClintock, both of Stone Ridge, Kelli McClintock of Boston, Mass., and a son Daniel McClintock of High Falls. Additionally by two sisters Donna and Jean, four brothers, Gary, Glen, David and Patrick McClintock, all residing in South Jersey area. Also survived by his former wife, Judy Tochterman McClintock of Stone Ridge, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation arrangements were private by the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) A gathering for relatives and friends to celebrate his life will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Savona’s Next Door, 11 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 20, 2019