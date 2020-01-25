|
|
ACCORD- Robert J. “Beep” Miller, Sr., 67, of Accord, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., with his family by his side. He was born on May 23, 1952 in Kingston; the son of the late Levi Miller, Sr., and Rose Miller. Beep lived in New Paltz, N.Y., until 2003 when he decided to relocate to Accord, N.Y., where him and his wife Carlene built their home, with the help from family and friends. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch with his wife Carlene enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. He retired from Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Local #5, Newburgh, N.Y. Prior to the Bricklayers he worked for Storm King Construction and FASA Construction. Prior to that he had his own business Bob Miller’s Masonry Animals. During his career he worked on many notable projects such as, SUNY New Paltz, the Ice Rink at the Mohonk Mountain House, the Merry Go Round at Bear Mountain State Park, and The West Point Military Academy, as well as many others. He worked alongside many others in the building field including his brother in laws, nephews, cousins and friends. He was an avid fishermen and hunter and enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family friends. Beep is survived by his wife and partner of 39 years, Carlene Miller, his children from a previous marriage which ended in 1980, Robert J. Miller, Jr., and Jessica Rose Miller and her fiance Mathew Dupuis; his grandchildren, Kira Martin, Robert J. Miller, III, and Meadow Miller; his mother-in-law, Thelma E. Ricketson; sister-in-law, Cindy Merck and her husband Buster; brother-in-law, Bennett Ricketson; brother-in-law, Carl Ricketson and his wife Debbie; sister-in-law, Giselle Mayr; sister-in-law, Yvonne Fuller and her husband Steve; brother-in-law, Robert Mertine; brother-in-law, Richard Rozenkranz;as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends, also including his faithful dogs Molly and Penny. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his siblings, Frederick Miller, Levi F. Miller, Jr., Jean Mertine, Mary Rozenkranz; his nephews, Dale Mertine and Richard Rozenkranz; as well as his father-in-law, Carl E. Ricketson, Sr. The family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. A graveside service will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, 2212 Route 44/55 in Gardiner, N.Y., on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. A tribute for Beep can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-beep-miller-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 26, 2020